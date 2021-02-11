Brokerages Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

