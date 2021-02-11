Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

SHYF traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 94,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -408.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

