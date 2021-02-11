Brokers Issue Forecasts for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.