Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

HAIN stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

