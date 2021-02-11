Brokers Offer Predictions for Masco Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Masco in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1,985.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Masco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masco by 153.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 816,792 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

