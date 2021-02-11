Brokers Offer Predictions for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 279,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $1,110,520.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 69,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $232,344.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,164,402 shares of company stock worth $4,210,517 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $80,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

