Brokers Set Expectations for CONSOL Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CEIX opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 621,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 140,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 722.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

