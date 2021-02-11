Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 88.0% in January

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the January 14th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.20. 58,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock valued at $237,694,810.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.