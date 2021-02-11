Brooktree Capital Management Sells 1,122 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

PG opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. The company has a market cap of $315.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,610 shares of company stock worth $111,482,506 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

