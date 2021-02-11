BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.76

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.76 and last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 598,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 374,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 961.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 372,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

