BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.27

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $15.45. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 19,961 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRT. BTIG Research began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 82.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 69.1% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

