Bruce C. Rhine Sells 41,767 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 482,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,087,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $40,401,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $60,164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $34,261,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

