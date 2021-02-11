Brud E. Drachman Sells 3,617 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $371,610.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,534.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PSMT traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after acquiring an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

