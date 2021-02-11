BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 73.3% in January

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the January 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF remained flat at $$10.85 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

