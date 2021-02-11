BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$23.58 million for the quarter.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.