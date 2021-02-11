BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 5,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

