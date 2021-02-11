BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.62

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $3.82. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 112,541 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTB.UN shares. Laurentian restated a “hold” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

