BTIG Research Raises The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $36.00

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of CHEF opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

