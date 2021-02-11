Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Trading 10.3% Higher

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) traded up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $492.03 and last traded at $492.03. 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.41.

Bucher Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCHHF)

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.