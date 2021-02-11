Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.65

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $5.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 424,347 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.