Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Trading Up 14.1%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s stock price shot up 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.41. 624,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 782,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

