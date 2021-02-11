Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Short Interest Update

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 278.8% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ BHSE opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Bull Horn has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18.
Bull Horn Company Profile
See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.