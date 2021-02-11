Bull Horn (NASDAQ:BHSE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 30,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 84,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18.

About Bull Horn (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

