Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth about $1,707,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth about $3,263,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.