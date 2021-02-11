Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

BG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. Bunge has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

