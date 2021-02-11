Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.01. 289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

