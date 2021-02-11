Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.01. 289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

