Burst Price Tops $0.0034 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Burst has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $109,540.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Burst has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,072,224 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

