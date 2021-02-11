Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $180.00

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $41,321.04 and $180.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Business Credit Alliance Chain

BCAC is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

