Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.15

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

