Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth Purchases 4,575 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $18.83. 557,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,101. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $726.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
