Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth Purchases 4,575 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $18.83. 557,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,101. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $726.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

