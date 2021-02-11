Bytecoin Price Up 199.3% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $124.41 million and $402,177.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 199.3% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00391720 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

