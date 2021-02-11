Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.