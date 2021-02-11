Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 883,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,448 shares of company stock worth $19,184,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

