Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.98 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.27). 1,323,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,369,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.30 ($0.25).

The firm has a market cap of £30.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.

In related news, insider Andrew Suckling acquired 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,033.85 ($2,657.24).

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

