Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Up 16.7%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.73. 16,635,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 6,937,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLBS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

