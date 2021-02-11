Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.83

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.83 and traded as high as $10.34. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 185,077 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.