Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.83

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.83 and traded as high as $10.34. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 185,077 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
