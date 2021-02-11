California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Trading Up 130.8%

California Beach Restaurants, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBHR) was up 130.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,105% from the average daily volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc, engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for California Beach Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Beach Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.