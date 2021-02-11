California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 124,254 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,597 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of EOG Resources worth $73,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.79 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

