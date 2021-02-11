California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 13,437 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $65,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $177.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

