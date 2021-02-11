California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 137,873 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 137,873 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of The Williams Companies worth $58,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 144,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 74,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 207.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.