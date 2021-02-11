California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 163,638 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $70,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders purchased a total of 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

