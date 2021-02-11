California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 40,522 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of State Street worth $64,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

