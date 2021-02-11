California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.82% of Iron Mountain worth $69,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

