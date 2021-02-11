California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $59,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

