California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Welltower worth $65,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Welltower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Shares of WELL opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.