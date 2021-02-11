California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,510 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Best Buy worth $57,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $3,403,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.81 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

