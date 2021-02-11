California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.37% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $60,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $98.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

