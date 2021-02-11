California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,271 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of Credicorp worth $78,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock opened at $167.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $211.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

