California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 186,074 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,074 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Schlumberger worth $73,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

