California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 20,619 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of AMETEK worth $65,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

